How health insurance industry can offer relevant products for Gen Y and Gen Z

There is a significant gap between the current offerings in the market and the expectations of Gen Ys and Gen Zs. For instance, one in every six couple in India suffers from infertility, and cost of infertility treatments is very high, but very few insurance companies offer comprehensive infertility coverage. Additionally, sports injury cover is generally excluded by most insurers, despite the fact that customers under 30 are often involved in sports, adventure activities and regular gym workouts. This segment specifically looks for health insurance that covers gym or sports-related injuries.Millennials and Gen Zs seek customized health insurance products with transparency and digital accessibility. They want tailored solutions that align with their lifestyle choices and health priorities such as coverage for sports injuries, infertility treatments, and global healthcare needs. Clearly more needs to be done to address the specific needs of this vast segment.