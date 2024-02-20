Healthcare, pharma sectors to do well in near future, says Abhishek Tiwari of PGIM India
Abhishek Tiwari, PGIM India Mutual Fund's CBO, shares his views on the ongoing bull run, sectors that are likely to do well in the near to long term future, He also speaks about the caution that investors should exercise as they chase high return investment
Despite the markets seen to be overpriced, the bull run is likely to continue for a long time to come since the structural growth of the Indian economy will continue, believes Abhishek Tiwari, executive director and Chief Business Officer of PGIM India Mutual Fund.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message