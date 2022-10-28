Healthysure and ManipalCigna Health partner to launch flexi top-up insurance

“During COVID-19, we couldn’t help but notice a significant gap in an employee’s health insurance journey. A corporate health cover did not have sufficient coverage and also expired the moment an employee left the organization. We could all see the consequences of not having sufficient health coverage as hospital bills hit the roof during Covid. Our flexi top-up bridges that gap where an individual can upgrade their corporate sponsored cover and also convert their top-up cover into a personal base cover when they leave." says Anuj Parekh, CEO and Co-founder of Healthysure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}