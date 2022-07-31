Hedging through derivatives: What is it and how is it done? MintGenie explains2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 08:50 AM IST
- Hedging is important as it helps you in minimising your risk. This is why one must always ‘hedge’. We explain further
Hedging is a form of investment made to reduce the risk of unanticipated price changes of an asset. Usually, a hedge entails taking a position opposite to the investment that is being hedged. It is, at times, compared to an insurance policy. When someone buys a house, he would want to protect it from unpredictable situations such as a fire. By taking fire insurance — for which he would pay a premium — he can mitigate the losses he would incur in the fire.