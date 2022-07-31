Hedging through derivatives: What is it and how is it done? MintGenie explains

Sometimes, investors use derivatives to make a trading strategy wherein loss in investment can be recouped by a gain in a derivative contract. For instance, when Ms A buys 100 shares of ABC at ₹10 per share, she would perhaps hedge her investment by buying a ‘put’ option with a strike price of ₹7 expiring in six months. This will enable her to sell the shares at the reduced rate of ₹7 anytime in the next six months. If she has to pay a premium of Re 1 per share for the option, then ₹100 will be the cost of hedging.