Herding bias can be injurious to financial health

The idea of moving with the crowd is so deep-rooted in our psyche that we make many decisions based on where the herd is. For example, while deciding between two restaurants, are you likely to choose a busy one over an empty one? Though completely unscientific, more ‘patrons’ is associated with ‘superior taste’ and ‘better quality’. E-commerce websites publish a cluster of complementary goods under an unthreatening banner titled ‘What other items do customers buy after viewing this item’, just to induce the next customer to buy it. OTT streaming platforms encourage binge-watching by flashing ‘Customers who watched this movie/series also watched xyz movies’.