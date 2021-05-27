Here are five problems with bitcoin that will cause it to fail eventually

Some people say that fiat money (which are the normal currencies that we all use today) also does not have real value since we moved out of the gold standard. This is incorrect. Fiat money has the value of the guarantee of the government that issues it. In fact, on the Indian rupee note, you will see a “promise to pay the bearer" issued by the RBI governor. In the US dollar, you will see the words “legal tender", which means the same thing. Governments have the power to tax their people and businesses, the ability to sell public assets, issue bonds and other ways to guarantee their currencies. These are formidable powers that give the confidence that the value of the currency will be there.

