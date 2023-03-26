Here are four rules investors need to comply with in April1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:26 PM IST
By 31 March, MF investors either need to declare a nominee or opt out if they do not wish to declare a nominee. Investors who don’t do either will see a freeze on their investments and will not be allowed to opt for any redemptions.
Starting April, mutual fund (MF) investors need to adhere to several new compliance requirements. Here are some of them.
