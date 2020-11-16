As per fresh guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC. The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year. Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners due to long queues and generated rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate. This pro-pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle free social security cover to EPS pensioners.