Here are some benefits of a group health insurance policy

According to experts, for an employer, a group health insurance policy is comparatively easier to get since they procure it in bulk for their employees. “Group health benefits for a large number of people also end up in having many things covered simultaneously. It is beneficial for employers to get their employees covered as it creates a protective environment. The employees will have one less thing to worry about and will start to connect well with their workplace/employers," said Sanchit Malik, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Pazcare, an insuretech firm.