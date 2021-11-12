Here are some handy tips for fixing your poor credit score

Ideally, it will help if you pay the entire due amount within the credit card billing cycle. This way, your bill will not attract any interest fee on your due payments in consecutive months if you do so. However, if you don’t have enough money to make total payments, then at least pay more than the minimum payment due amount. If you pay a low amount, the minimum due, your outstanding amount will attract high interest fees, which the lender charges every month. And, in turn, this small amount will attract rolling over interest and make your due payment bigger and bigger every month, which can affect your credit score.