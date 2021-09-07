Here are some of the risks of investing in NPS after 60

The normal exit will be after three years, and a senior citizen cannot defer the annuity beyond it. They are allowed to withdraw a maximum of 60% of the corpus at 75. However, the balance of 40% will have to be compulsorily annuitized. It means the subscriber has to purchase pension or annuity from any life insurers using 40% of the NPS corpus after three years once the initial investment is made. Further, if a senior citizen decides to exit before three years, only 20% can be withdrawn as a lump sum, and with the balance of 80% of the corpus, he needs to purchase an annuity plan.

