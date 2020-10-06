Here are the banks with highest fixed deposit interest rates

But over-exposure to FDs is not good, and you need to assess your asset allocation and goals to decide how much money you should park in them. For instance, saving for your child’s higher education that’s 15 years away through FDs may not be a great idea as the post-tax interest rate of an FD may not give you a real return (return that’s above the rate of inflation), but if you plan to take a holiday in two years and want to park your savings in a safe investment avenue, an FD can help.