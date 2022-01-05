Ready for futures and options? This is how you will be taxed

“Maintaining accounting records separately is not required. A taxpayer can just get monthly or yearly turnover statements from his or her broker. They can double up as accounting statements as they are authenticated and maintained by a third-party," he said. “It’s a fairly transparent process because the broker discloses all the transaction data of F&Os done through them to the IT department and therefore, there is no scope of manipulation. Just maintain statements from your broker so that you can support the information in your IT return if the tax department sends an intimation."