Here are the top 5 mutual fund categories for long-term investments
The AUM of mutual funds have reached an unprecedented 48 trillion corpus, underscoring the widespread confidence in this investment avenue.
When it comes to investing for long-term wealth creation, mutual funds stand out as one of the better options. The assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds have reached an unprecedented 48 trillion corpus, underscoring the widespread confidence in this investment avenue. With over 20 categories of mutual funds and numerous subcategories, selecting the most suitable option can be challenging. In this article, we will explore the top five categories of mutual funds for long-term growth.