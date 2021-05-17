If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and wish to update your mobile number, you can do it right away with the help of the internet. The SBI online facility helps you change your mobile number without even visiting the branch. To change your mobile number online, you need your ATM-cum-debit card and your activated mobile number. The SBI allows its customers to change mobile number through three options, one of them is One Time Password (OTP).

-Log in to the SBI website.

-From the left top nav, Go to 'My Accounts and Profile'.

-From the drop-down menu, click on the profile.

-Click on Personal details/Mobile.

-Enter profile password, then click on Submit button.

-Click on the link 'Change Mobile Number-Domestic only (Through OTP/ATM/Contact Centre)'.

A new screen 'Personal Details-Mobile Number Update' will appear.

-Type your 'new mobile number', then again re-type your mobile number. After which, click on the Submit button.

-A pop-up message 'Verify and confirm your mobile number xxxxxxxxxx' will appear on the screen. Click on 'OK' to proceed.

-A new screen with the following three different modes for approval of change of mobile number will be displayed;

a) By OTP on both the Mobile Number

b) IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM

c) Approval through Contact Centre

-a) By OTP on both the mobile number:- If you possess both old and new mobile numbers, then the mobile number change can be approved online using OTP.

Click on the radio button against the option 'By OTP on both the Mobile Number'.

Click on the 'Proceed' button.

-Select the account by clicking the radio button, for which you possess the debit card. Click on the 'Proceed' button.

-On the next screen the ATM cards associated with the selected account will be displayed. Select the ATM card and click on the 'Proceed' button.

-On the next screen, the State Bank of India's Payment Gateway will be displayed.

-Enter the card details (card number, valid thru/Expiry Date, Cardholder's Name, PIN). Click on the 'Submit' button. Verify the information and Click on the 'Pay' button.

-On successful validation, the INB system will send OTP along with the reference number on your old as well as new mobile number.

-You need to send SMS from both (old and new) mobile numbers in the following format ACTIVATE <8 digit OTP value> <13 digit reference number> to 567676 within 4 hrs.

-Upon successful validation of the OTP value and reference number, the new mobile number inputted by you will be copied in INB, CBS and ATM. A successful message in this regard will also be displayed to the customer on his mobile number.

Mobile numbers can be changed online through IRATA: Internet Banking Request Approval through ATM and Approval through Contact Centre also.

