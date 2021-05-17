Here is how SBI account holders can change registered mobile number online

If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and wish to update your mobile number, you can do it right away with the help of the internet. The SBI online facility helps you change your mobile number without even visiting the branch. To change your mobile number online, you need your ATM-cum-debit card and your activated mobile number. The SBI allows its customers to change mobile number through three options, one of them is One Time Password (OTP).