Here is how SBI account holders can stop cheque payment online and offline

SBI account holders can also make use of the SBI YONO or SBI YONO Lite app to stop the cheque payment

If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and want to stop the payment of an SBI cheque, then apart from going to the branch you can do the same sitting at your home. Yes, SBI offers an easy option to do it online. You can do this either through online SBI. For this, your mobile number must be registered with the bank, as it sends the OTP to complete the request you can also make use of the SBI YONO or SBI YONO Lite app to stop the cheque payment.

There are many reasons for which you may need to make a stop payment request for the cheques. For example, if you have issued a cheque for the wrong amount or if you have cancelled the order after issuing the cheque, you may need to stop the payment.

If you are an SBI customer, you can follow these simple steps for making a stop payment of a cheque request right away.

How to stop SBI cheque payment using SBI Internet Banking?

Log in to onlinesbi.com.

Under the 'e-Services' section, click on the 'stop cheque payment' option.

Now, select the account from which the cheque has been released.

After this, the portal asks you to provide the 'start cheque number' and 'end cheque number'.

The user is required to select the type of cheque.

The customer is required to provide the reason for stopping the cheque payment. The customer can choose from the available options under the 'stop reason' section.

The charges for this service by SBI will be visible on the screen. These will be deducted from your account separately.

Click on 'submit' and verify the details of your request. Click on 'confirm'.

Once the request is raised successfully, you will see a message on your screen, along with the reference number and other important details. How to stop SBI cheque payment using SBI Yono?

Log in to SBI Yono Application using credentials

Click on 'Requests' then 'Cheque Book' and then 'Stop Cheque'.

Select the account number from the dropdown.

Provide the start cheque number (mandatory) and end cheque number

Select the instrument type.

Select the stop reason. This is mandatory for the customers to provide.

Click on 'Submit'.

Provide the OTP received in mobile and your requested cheque(s) will be stopped. How to stop SBI Cheque Payment by Visiting the Bank?

The payment for the specific cheque is stopped after sending a written request to the related person assigned. The process includes certain charges for the account holder.

Meanwhile, SBI has rolled out the 'positive pay system' for cheques. Under the new rule re-confirmation of key details will be needed for payments beyond ₹50,000. This new cheque payment rule came into effect on 1 January 2021.

