Here is how SBI customers can enable/disable UPI for their account1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 08:46 AM IST
BHIM SBI Pay is a UPI app from SBI that allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer
BHIM SBI Pay is a UPI app from SBI that allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer
State Bank of India (SBI) account holders can easily enable/disable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for their account using net banking and mobile banking. They can easily do so online using mobile banking and internet banking. "Want to enable/disable your UPI services in your account? You can easily do that via Online SBI or YONO SBI. Enjoy our online services from your comfort zone. Stay home, stay safe," the country's top lender informed its customers via a tweet.
Here is a step-by-step guide to enable/disable UPI for SBI account through net banking and SBI mobile banking application YONO lite.
Enable/disable UPI for SBI account through net banking
Enable/disable UPI for SBI account through YONO lite
If you wish to enable UPI again for your SBI account then just turn the On (Enable UPI account) option.
BHIM SBI Pay is a UPI app from SBI that allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer. Since its launch five years ago, UPI payments have grown consistently barring the April-May period when India went into a complete lockdown.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!