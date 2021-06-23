State Bank of India (SBI) account holders can easily enable/disable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for their account using net banking and mobile banking. They can easily do so online using mobile banking and internet banking. "Want to enable/disable your UPI services in your account? You can easily do that via Online SBI or YONO SBI. Enjoy our online services from your comfort zone. Stay home, stay safe," the country's top lender informed its customers via a tweet.

Here is a step-by-step guide to enable/disable UPI for SBI account through net banking and SBI mobile banking application YONO lite.

Enable/disable UPI for SBI account through net banking

Log in to SBI internet banking.

Open My Profile section.

Here you will find Enable/Disable Accounts for the UPI option, just click on it.

Now, select your account number and select enable/disable option.

Enable/disable UPI for SBI account through YONO lite

Log in to SBI YONO lite mobile app

Now, open the UPI tab.

Now tap and open enable/disable UPI option.

Now, select your account number and turn it Off (Enable UPI Account).

After turning off this option, your UPI transactions will be disabled and you can not use UPI for this account.

If you wish to enable UPI again for your SBI account then just turn the On (Enable UPI account) option.

BHIM SBI Pay is a UPI app from SBI that allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer. Since its launch five years ago, UPI payments have grown consistently barring the April-May period when India went into a complete lockdown.

