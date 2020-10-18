Here is how SBI doorstep banking service facility work

Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides doorstep banking services to its customers. The cash is delivered under its doorstep delivery services. This facility provide the convenience of banking services to the customers at their doorsteps. "Why go to the bank when the bank is ready to visit your home. Register your #DoorstepBanking request now and avail banking services from the comfort of your home," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI doorstep pick-up services

-Cheques

-New chequebook requisition slips

-Life Certificate (Jeewan Praman): This service will be available from next month (1 November 2020)

-Cash delivery

SBI doorstep delivery services

-Term deposit receipts

-Account statement

-Drafts/Form 16 certificate

-Cash pick up

Charges of Doorstep Banking Services

Financial Services

Cash deposit- ₹75/-+ GST

Cash payment / withdrawal- ₹75/- + GST

Pick up of Cheque/Instrument- ₹75/- + GST

Pick up of Cheque Book Requisition Slip- ₹75/- + GST

Non-financial Services

Term Deposit Advice & Statement of Account (Savings Bank Account) - Free

Statement of Current Account ( Duplicate) ₹100/- + GST

The limits for cash transactions under DSB services are:

Cash pick up (Deposit)

Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - ₹20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - ₹1,000

Cash Delivery (Withdrawal)

Per day Transaction allowed - 1

Per Transaction cash limit (maximum) - ₹20,000

Per Transaction cash limit (minimum) - ₹1,000

How will SBI doorstep banking service work:

1) SBI customers who need to avail this doorstep delivery service should call toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days from their registered mobile number.

2) Once the call is connected, customer shall input last 4 digit of savings bank/current account number for which doorstep banking service is registered.

3) After initial verification, the call shall be forwarded to Contact Centre Agent, who after second/additional verification, shall record the request.

4) The customer shall provide the detail of request and preferred time of service delivery ( 9am to 5 pm).

5) Once the request is accepted, the customer will get an SMS with Case ID and request type.

6) The request shall be forwarded to Doorstep Banking Agent who will contact the customer and fix an appointment.

7) At the given time, the Doorstep Banking Agent (DSA) shall visit the registered address of the customer and show his Photo ID card and officially valid document (OVD).

8) He will also verify the identity of customer through Photo ID and OVD of the customer.

9) The service request shall be initiated in the Doorstep Banking web portal in the mobile carried by the DSB Agent. Customer shall input Case ID and Verification Code in the web portal to initiate the transaction.

10) The customer will receive SMS for the completion of transaction.

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam inaugurated Doorstep Banking Services by Public Sector Banks (PSBs)

