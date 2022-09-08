Here is how to create multiple UPI IDs in Google Pay

Having additional UPI IDs in Google Pay with different banks provides different routes to make transactions seamless, swift, and hassle-free. How does it work? If any of the UPI ID routes are not available, the app will choose an alternative route for your payment, to make sure the user can experience a smooth payment experience every time. This also ensures that the payment goes through securely, without any delays or failure The user can also delete these IDs at any time they wish to.