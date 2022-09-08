Here is how to create multiple UPI IDs in Google Pay

Multiple UPI IDs are helpful when there is a lot of traffic on the UPI networks. On Google Pay, users can have up to four UPI IDs associated with their bank accounts and multiple UPI IDs associated with the same bank.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: In the current digital age, having access to real-time, secure online payments has become quintessential. With its Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India has taken the lead and made significant progress toward promoting digital payment transactions. While digital wallets help make quick and hassle-free payments, sometimes payments might get stuck due to a busy server. Multiple UPI IDs are helpful when there is a lot of traffic on the UPI networks. On Google Pay, users can have up to four UPI IDs associated with their bank accounts and multiple UPI IDs associated with the same bank.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: In the current digital age, having access to real-time, secure online payments has become quintessential. With its Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India has taken the lead and made significant progress toward promoting digital payment transactions. While digital wallets help make quick and hassle-free payments, sometimes payments might get stuck due to a busy server. Multiple UPI IDs are helpful when there is a lot of traffic on the UPI networks. On Google Pay, users can have up to four UPI IDs associated with their bank accounts and multiple UPI IDs associated with the same bank.
Having additional UPI IDs in Google Pay with different banks provides different routes to make transactions seamless, swift, and hassle-free. How does it work? If any of the UPI ID routes are not available, the app will choose an alternative route for your payment, to make sure the user can experience a smooth payment experience every time. This also ensures that the payment goes through securely, without any delays or failure The user can also delete these IDs at any time they wish to.
Having additional UPI IDs in Google Pay with different banks provides different routes to make transactions seamless, swift, and hassle-free. How does it work? If any of the UPI ID routes are not available, the app will choose an alternative route for your payment, to make sure the user can experience a smooth payment experience every time. This also ensures that the payment goes through securely, without any delays or failure The user can also delete these IDs at any time they wish to.