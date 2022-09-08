Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Here is how to create multiple UPI IDs in Google Pay

With its UPI, India has taken the lead and made significant progress toward promoting digital payment transactions (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 02:59 PM ISTLivemint

Multiple UPI IDs are helpful when there is a lot of traffic on the UPI networks. On Google Pay, users can have up to four UPI IDs associated with their bank accounts and multiple UPI IDs associated with the same bank.

NEW DELHI: In the current digital age, having access to real-time, secure online payments has become quintessential. With its Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India has taken the lead and made significant progress toward promoting digital payment transactions. While digital wallets help make quick and hassle-free payments, sometimes payments might get stuck due to a busy server. Multiple UPI IDs are helpful when there is a lot of traffic on the UPI networks. On Google Pay, users can have up to four UPI IDs associated with their bank accounts and multiple UPI IDs associated with the same bank.

Having additional UPI IDs in Google Pay with different banks provides different routes to make transactions seamless, swift, and hassle-free. How does it work? If any of the UPI ID routes are not available, the app will choose an alternative route for your payment, to make sure the user can experience a smooth payment experience every time. This also ensures that the payment goes through securely, without any delays or failure The user can also delete these IDs at any time they wish to.

Here is a step-by-step guide for adding another UPI ID to Google Pay.

● Launch the Google Pay app on your Android or iOS device

● Sign in/Log in to the app

● At the top right corner of the screen, click on the photo

● Now choose payment methods

● Select the bank account you want to add for the new UPI ID

● At this point, select ‘Manage UPI IDs’ from the drop-down option

● Tap the “+" symbol next to the UPI ID you wish to generate in to create a new one

● Under the “Choose an account to pay with" option, you can select the UPI ID you want to use for payment methods

Note: When you select ‘Add Now’, Google Pay will send an SMS to generate an extra UPI ID on your behalf. Standard SMS charges will apply.

