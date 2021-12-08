Here is how to save long-term capital gains tax on real estate

There are additional conditions to avail exemption on capital gains under Section 54. Capital gains should be invested in a residential property located in India and the new purchase should be made within one year before or two years after the sale of the property whose capital gains have to be reinvested. If the capital gains are used to construct a house, construction should be completed within three years from the sale of the property. Also, the new property in which capital gains are invested should not be sold before three years from the date of purchase, failing which the exemption claimed will be taxed in the year the new house property will be sold.