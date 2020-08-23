To enable provident fund subscribers use online services like withdrawal claims during the Covid pandemic, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) made signficant progress in updating KYC of its subscribers during July 2020 despite Covid-19 Pandemic, the government said.

During the month of July 2020, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has been successful in updating 2.39 lakh Aadhaar numbers, 4.28 lakh mobile numbers and 5.26 lakh bank accounts in the UAN of its subscribers, said Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The organization, in its endeavor to extend the availability and reach of its online services, has been proactively updating its Know Your Customer (KYC) data to enable its subscribers in availing its services through online mode.

The KYC updation is a one time process that helps in the identity verification of its subscribers through linking of the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the KYC details. KYC updation enables a member to avail online services through the unified members portal. One can file online claim for final withdrawal and advances.

The KYC details is the employee’s data including PAN, Aadhaar and Bank Account details. If you have still not updated these details on the EPFO Member Portal, it is better to complete them by visiting the EPFO’s UAN Portal. In order to update or change in KYC detail on UAN EPFO portal, a member requires UAN. Member can login to EPFO UAN portal and update KYC by uploading the necessary documents online.

Here is the process to update KYC details

1) Login to your EPF account using your UAN and password.

2) Under the ‘Manage’ section, click on the ‘KYC’ option from the drop down menu.

3) You need to fill the details such as PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, Driving License (DL), Ration card, Election card, and bank details in the form.

4) Now, tick on the box in front of the document that you want to update.

5)Enter the document number, your name as per the document.

6) Additional details such as IFSC in case of bank details and expiry date in case of passport and DL.

7) Now, click on the ‘Save’ button.

8) In case you don’t want your details to be updated, you can cancel the KYC process by clicking on the ‘X’ sign marked against the document.

9) Your details are then verified by the EPFO from the data of the concerned department

10) Once the details match, the document is marked as verified

