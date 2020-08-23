Here is how to update EPFO KYC details online

The KYC details is the employee’s data including PAN, Aadhaar and Bank Account details. If you have still not updated these details on the EPFO Member Portal, it is better to complete them by visiting the EPFO’s UAN Portal. In order to update or change in KYC detail on UAN EPFO portal, a member requires UAN. Member can login to EPFO UAN portal and update KYC by uploading the necessary documents online.