Here is how women can inspire financial inclusion for themselves
Summary
- Women have various mind blocks on money—men can do it better, fear of loss, fear of being judged and the biggest one of treating their earnings as secondary and spending it.
It’s 2024! And we are still talking about how women can be inspired to include themselves in financial matters. Money and women are the two strongest things in the world. Yet, women are not able to channelize their energies to control their money! A change in mindset, continuously earning and taking the right risk with their investments are three things which can inspire financial inclusion for women.