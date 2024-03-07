Here is how women can inspire financial inclusion for themselves

Women do not allow the society to define beauty standards, women are confident of raising families alone, working in highly specialized, technical jobs and so much more, yet when it comes to money, they lack confidence. Self-doubt harms more than failure ever will! It is not like one always wins in all aspects of life. There are ups and downs and it is the same with money. Even if there is a loss, remember that every day is a new beginning. Take a deep breath, smile and start again.