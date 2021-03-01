OPEN APP
The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds (SGB) opened for subscription today(1 March). The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series XII) has been fixed at 4,662 per gram, the Finance Ministry has said. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides the option of buying SGBs online. Investors can also buy gold bonds from commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), post offices designated by RBI and recognised stock exchanges.

Here are the steps to invest in SGB via SBI:

  • Log in to your SBI net banking account
  • Click on eServices and go to ‘Sovereign Gold Bond’
  • Select 'terms and conditions' and click on ‘proceed’
  • Fill the registration form. This is a one-time registration
  • Click on submit
  • Enter the subscription quantity and nominee details in the purchase form
  • Now, click on ‘submit’

In a tweet, SBI had said, "Get returns and safety together! 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can directly invest in INB under e-services."

SG are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. The minimum investment in the gold bonds shall be one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities.

