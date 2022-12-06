Here is how you can land a plum job at asset management firms

Currently, maximum churn is in the compliance department. The reason for it could be attributed to Sebi tightening regulations around governance risk and compliance that came in force in January. “AMCs are now required to have a trustee officer and risk officer and depending on the size of the AMC, the risk management team too has to be strengthened. Talent pool for risk management profiles is not available in the industry as the industry never nurtured risk and it is a new phenomenon. In this case, people in the compliance teams are taking over the additional mantle or moving from compliance to risk. With the average salaries in compliance still not lucrative enough, employees are not willing to take the additional pressure," CEO of a small-size AMC, who did not wish to be named, told Mint.

