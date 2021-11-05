Sometimes when the financial goals are already on track, investors are often confused how to invest the surplus money in their hand. “This might sound absurd to some, but such cases often happen when the disposable income is high. And, the best way to deal with this is to financially secure your goals further," suggested Suresh Sadagopan, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories.

For example, one might have already estimated the cost for his child's education goal assuming that he/she might pursue engineering or medicine at a particular institution," Sadagopan said adding, “But, in reality, he/she might take up some other courses that is more expensive than what has been estimated."

If there is extra money to fund the course then one does not have to resort to an educational loan in such cases.

Similarly, for retirement, people save toward the goal based on future assumptions like interest rates, inflation etc. However, these factors might be different from our assumptions. Hence, it is always better to have a larger corpus.

“In case, the corpus is sufficiently more than what one needs, then it can be used for fulfilling other goals after retirement like travelling. Or, he can even plan an early retirement if he wants," Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser and co-founder of merrymind.in, said.

Another factor to consider here is medical emergencies. “Such demands can come any time and we need to be well prepared for it."

Here is what not to do:

To begin with, we need to be cautious about the fact that although the money is surplus it is still our hard earned money. Hence, we should not experiment with it or try to invest for a thrill kind of experience or try something that we don't know about, said Sen.

Even if you want to invest in stocks, there is a right way of doing it.

Here is what to do:

If you don't have a financial goal right now, you can always create one. For example, doubling your money. Like if you invest ₹20,000 per month at 12%, then your money will be doubled in 10 months time.

So if you set similar goals like this, the money will be channelized in a proper manner.

Passing on a legacy:

Wealth is often created with the purpose of passing on legacy. But, the corpus is usually handed down once the parents are dead or really old, like when they are 80 or 90. By this time, the kids are already 50 to 60, and they have made substantial wealth for themselves, and another ₹5 crore coming at this stage won't help them in a big way, Sadagopan added.

Instead, if you help your children in their 20s and 30s when they are actually struggling then that can bring a real difference to their life. Like you can help them in their higher education or fund the initial down payment of their house etc., the same would mean a lot, he added.

