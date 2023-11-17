comScore
Here is the list of forex rates offered by major banks, travel aggregators

 Livemint

Check this list of INR to USD forex rates offered by some of the major banks and travel aggregators.

Check the commission being charged by these players to ensure that you are getting the best deal.. (image source: Pixabay)Premium
Check the commission being charged by these players to ensure that you are getting the best deal.. (image source: Pixabay)

Whether you are planning overseas travel or want to send money abroad, it is always a good idea to shop around for the best forex exchange rate. From banks, travel aggregators to money changers, various small and big players sell foreign exchange. To simplify your work, here is a list of INR to USD forex rates offered by some of the major banks and travel aggregators. We recommend that you also check the commission being charged by these players to ensure that you are getting the best deal.

 

Mint Graphics
View Full Image
Mint Graphics

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
