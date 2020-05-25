Here is what you need to know about the Future of Payments

We are going through testing times, coping with the significant disruption which is around us. The pandemic crisis is bound to bring about a huge change in all aspects including economy, politics and culture. Most importantly, it has been a test case for work from home worldwide. In other words, the future is already here.

Amidst the conversation of Future of everything, which can almost be seen as the beginning of a new world order or ushering in of a Renaissance – for startups, disruptors, thinkers - building the case for technology adoption and its transformation across sectors has never been more imminent.

Financial Services space is the heart of any sound economy, a lynchpin of strong growth and huge contributor to the GDP. And the way we make payments is changing faster than any other area of financial services. New technology and changing customer expectations are shattering the status quo and ushering in a growing number of new players that are challenging the traditional role of banks.

Winners in the future payments ecosystem will be those that make the right decisions today. Understanding and reimagining payments will help leaders make those decisions and determine how best to differentiate themselves in this fast-changing landscape.

Against this backdrop, Hindustan Times Ideas brings to you, Future of Payments, a series of deep, intelligent and thought provoking conversations on how payments are being reimagined across the board. The knowledge partner for the event is Cashfree Payments India Private Limited.

View Full Image Cashfree Payments, a knowledge partner HT Ideas' The Future of Payments series

It will take place on 28th May 2020 at 4:30 PM, moderated by Ms. Shrija Agarwal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas Lab, Hindustan Times Digital. Here are the list of speakers who will be sharing their insights on this topic:













