Despite suffering setbacks during the covid-induced pandemic for the last two years, the commercial real estate industry looks positive now. The commercial real estate market is performing exceptionally well amidst the reopening of offices and the economy moving ahead. Real estate industry experts believe that commercial properties are safe assets and they can be a source of rental income. So what makes commercial real estate investment as the most advantageous investment option? Experts try to decode this.

Subhash Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Developments says commercial real estate is preferred over residential real estate because it provides higher rental yields. The commercial realty market is performing exceptionally well amidst the reopening of offices and the economy moving ahead.

“A significant part of the workforce is returning to offices, IT companies and startups are actively scouting for workspaces, and e-commerce is boosting the warehousing demand. The reputable builders are heavily leveraging technology, which has evolved into a critical tool in the commercial real estate market," said Subhash Goel

He added that as we advance, the outlook for this sector looks extremely bright, and the industry will bring in more promising results.

Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India says commercial real estate has garnered prominence as a most-preferred investment choice as it offers better returns on investments.

“Offices are the most desired investment vehicle within the commercial segment, with co-working places setting the trend. The region is witnessing a healthy commercial uptake with strong demand from IT-ITeS, BFSI, law, and boutique firms. Flexibility has become the keyword in the commercial real estate sector, and hybrid workplaces are attracting companies," said Nakul Mathur.

In the future, there will be more focus on providing flexible office spaces that suit the demand of the evolving work patterns and help companies cut their operational costs by investing in spaces that come with modern-day working needs in a safe and sound environment, he added.

Mukesh Goel, Partner, Auric Group said: “The rising entrepreneurial spirit, industrial growth, opening of business parks, and development of economic zones in suburbs like Faridabad have also become the growth multipliers that encourage demand in the segment. NRI investments are flooding the commercial real estate sector."

Furthermore, the Indian government has implemented several reforms in the commercial real estate sector, such as the RERA. With all of these changes, the commercial real estate sector will be an excellent investment opportunity for investors shortly, he added.

Real estate has long been a safe investment option for traditional investors in India. It continues to attract investors, considering the good returns and impressive growth prospects.