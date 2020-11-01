Here's how gifts received during Diwali will be taxed

The festive season is all about following rituals, celebrating with your family, friends and relatives by exchanging gifts in cash or kind. The gifts that you receive might not always be tax free. You could be required to pay taxes on them. Section 56(2) of the Income Tax provides for taxation of gifts received during the year in case aggregate value of all the gifts, whether in cash or in kind during a year, exceed fifty thousand rupees. Gifts received up to ₹50,000 are completely tax free but if this amount is breached, the whole amount of gifts become taxable. For an instance, if you have received ₹60,000 worth of gifts during a financial year, complete amount of ₹60,000 will be taxable under the head ' income from other sources.'