Here’s how to increase your loan eligibility

You cannot do much immediately if your credit score is low due to default or missing payments. But check your credit utilization rate. "Credit utilization reflects the percentage of available credit being used. For example, if the credit limit on your credit card it ₹1 lakh and your average monthly spend comes to ₹40,000, your credit utilization is 40%. However, if you had two cards with limits of ₹75,000 each, and your total utilization is ₹40,000, your utilization is 27%. Very high utilization is considered as a potential risk. The lower your credit utilization, the higher your eligibility," said Shetty.