Here's how you can gift gold via WhatsApp

There are several options to buy or invest in digital gold. One such platform is SafeGold. SafeGold offers a gold accumulation plan for customers who wish to buy and accumulate gold without worrying about safe keeping of the metal. Many online investment portals such as Paytm, PhonePe have partnered with SafeGold to provide digital gold. SafeGold also offers a very interesting facility where you can send gold as a gift through Whatsapp or any other messaging platform. Here's how it works.

How to gift gold?

After you login to your account, you can gift gold by clicking on the Gift option on the dashboard. You will need to enter the recipient’s mobile number and amount of gold you wish to gift, along with any message or sticker you’d like to add for the occasion. If you haven’t purchased gold yet, you’ll need to buy some gold before you choose to make your first gift.

You cannot gift gold to yourself.

How will the recipient get gold?

The recipient of the gold will be sent a sms with a link to redeem the gold during a stipulated time period. The recipient can login with his SafeGold account and claim the gold within that time period. You can send a link to him or her through Whatsapp or any other messaging platform, which will lead the recipient to the gift.

SafeGold also allows to send gold to a person who does not ave a SafeGold account via a link. The recipient will need to enter the mobile number on which the gift was sent to, and the OTP sent access the gold which has been gifted to claim the gold.

