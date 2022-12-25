Here’s a better and efficient way to save tax

Tax efficiency is an important factor, not only for tax planning but also for investing otherwise. In order to boost returns, investors end up taking more investment risk in instruments and schemes such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs). A debenture yielding 9% per annum, pre-tax, would only give 6% yearly after taxes. In a similar time period, there are target maturity funds which give better post tax returns, with lower risk and better diversification. Adding up the variable expenses in AIFs, post tax returns could be in the range of 10-12% which can be achieved via a simple index fund with much less paperwork and tax reporting. Tax efficiency is not only about getting better returns but ensuring fewer hassles.