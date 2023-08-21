Here’s a checklist for individuals moving overseas3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM IST
NRIs are required to update all bank accounts, meet KYC (know your customer) norms, file income tax and make investments as per the new residential status acquired by them.
Are you planning to move overseas soon? If so, you should complete certain financial tasks before you become a non-resident Indian (NRI). First, let’s understand the difference between a resident individual and NRI. An individual is deemed to be a resident if (a) the person has resided in India in that financial year for 182 days or more; or (b) has been in India within the four years preceding that year for 365 days or more and been in India for 60 days or more in that year.