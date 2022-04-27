Here’s all about RBI’s new regulations for credit cards

Many issuers are already following most of these practices but with the regulations, there is a governance mechanism in place now. “Currently, there are checks and balances, but the regulatory framework by RBI is more robust with consequences and the timeline, which is very important. The central bank has made it clear that the credit card issuing entities have to follow the regulations both in letter and spirit," said Mayank Mehta, partner at Pioneer Legal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}