Here’s all about standard deduction in IT Act for the salaried

The standard deduction provision was introduced in the Budget 2018 (by withdrawing tax benefits on medical and transport allowance then available) that those having a salary income is eligible for a deduction of ₹40,000 or the gross salary, whichever is lower. The limit was increased to ₹50,000 in the subsequent budget. For example, a tax payer named ‘X’ has a gross annual salary of ₹5 lakh per annum. The standard deduction available in this case is ₹50,000 (lower of ₹50,000 standard deduction limit and salary of ₹5 lakh).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}