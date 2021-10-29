Here’s all that you need to know about pursuing higher education in the UK

The UK Home Office has reintroduced its post-study work visa for international students. This means that all Indian students from recognized universities in the UK can stay there and look for work for at least two years after their course. This applies to all disciplines and all courses—undergraduate, postgraduate or research courses. Also, you don’t need to have a job offer to apply for a post-study work visa. In order to be eligible for the visa, students should have been studying in the UK for at least a year and should be present while applying for the visa. This rule does not apply if you were forced to complete your course outside of the UK due to covid-19. In order to land their dream job in the UK, students would have to push themselves and start applying before the course ends. An impressive résumé can help students to stand out from the crowd and land the job.

