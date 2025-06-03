Here's all you need to know about Form 16 before filing your income tax return
Employers are required to issue Form 16 to employees by 15 June. This important document contains the record of taxes deducted from your salary and deposited with the Income Tax Department.
Salaried employees across India are awaiting a key document — Form 16 — from their employer to file their income tax return (ITR). In this article we lay out why Form 16 is an important document for employees to file their taxes, by when you can expect to get your Form 16, and the important details it contains.
TDS certificate
Form 16 is important for employees as it contains details of the tax deducted at source (TDS) by the employer. According to the income tax rules, employers must issue Form 16 by 15 June 2025.
Also read | For some NRIs, capital gains from Indian mutual funds are tax-free
It also contains other details such as deductions claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act, including 80C and 80D, house rent allowance (HRA), and others.