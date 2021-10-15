Australia has topped the list of popular overseas destinations for Indian students for quite some time. Apart from certain isolated challenging circumstances, Australia happens to be a chart topper for Indian students looking to study abroad.

Nevertheless, there are certain key things that must be taken care of prior to going to Australia so that things go smoothly for you right from the start.

Tuition in Australia

In Australia, international students spend around AUD 12,000 to AUD 40,000 (around ₹6.5 lakh to ₹21 lakh) per annum on course fees, depending upon the type of course they are enrolled into. For top varsities like the University of Sydney and University of Melbourne, the fees for a master’s programme will be approximately AUD 47,500 (around ₹25 lakh) and AUD 37,000 (around ₹20 lakh), respectively.

If the student wishes to study at varsities like James Cook University or University of Tasmania, the fees will be AUD 14,740 (around ₹8 lakh) and AUD 33,950 (around ₹ 18 lakh) per year.

Also, there are universities like Charles Sturt University and Australian Catholic University, which charge students AUD 33,216 (around ₹18 lakh) and AUD 32,000 (around ₹ 17 lakh) for a master’s programme.

Students with academic merit can avail scholarships to offset their hefty tuition fees to a considerable extent. Apart from this, based on your profile, you might get a scholarship of around 10% to 35%.

Living expenses

In the case of larger cities, the cost of living will be quite higher and could range from AUD 350 to 900 (around ₹20,000 to ₹50,000) per week. The story will be similar in the case of accommodation as the expenses differ a lot based upon the nature of boarding/lodging (rental/homestay/guest houses/hostels/on-campus/ shared rental/boarding schools).

For instance, in the case of a city like Melbourne, the rent expenses for living in a shared house will be around AUD 150-300 (around ₹8,000-16,000) per week. In most cases, the words ‘affordable rent’ would imply that you will be staying far from the city, sharing the accommodation with more people, and the apartment will be in an older or run-down building.

For example, if you are about to stay in a suburb like Melbourne’s Bundoora, the shared room costs will be approximately AUD 150 (around ₹8,000) a week. The cost of stay will also keep changing based on your preferred choice of the city you wish to study in. Sydney is known for its high rental costs in Australia, while the rental costs in Adelaide are the lowest.

In Australia, it is necessary to note that the rental agreement will include a ‘rental bond’. This implies that a security deposit has to be paid for long-term leases. This bond is a kind of insurance that helps the building owner in case of any harm to the property or settles any pending amount the student owes to the owner.

Work visa options

For students who want to work in Australia post their studies, there are plenty of opportunities to stay back and work for quite some time.

The latest post-study work visa granted by the Australian government offers ample opportunities to work, learn and live in some of the noteworthy parts of the country for a time-frame of between two to four years.

Travel restrictions

Restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic have been ongoing since last year for international students travelling from India to Australia. Post the second wave of the pandemic, the Australian government has halted the entry of students from India.

Plenty of Indian students are hoping to go to Australia and are optimistic about the ban to be lifted sooner than expected. Hence, we can expect things to improve in the coming days.

Ajesh Raj is co-founder and chief executive officer, Edumpus.

