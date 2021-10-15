Here’s all you need to know about pursuing higher education in Australia

For example, if you are about to stay in a suburb like Melbourne’s Bundoora, the shared room costs will be approximately AUD 150 (around ₹8,000) a week. The cost of stay will also keep changing based on your preferred choice of the city you wish to study in. Sydney is known for its high rental costs in Australia, while the rental costs in Adelaide are the lowest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}