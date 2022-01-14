Here’s all you should know about rental bonds

However, landlords still face trust issues with tenants and don’t provide their apartments easily on rent. A rental bond gives landlords a wider and comprehensive cover than the trahttps://www.livemint.com/news/india/how-rental-bonds-can-help-to-end-trust-deficit-between-landlords-and-tenants-11623551570062.htmlditional cash security deposit. The rental bond company or surety provider underwrites the tenant and issues a bond once it is convinced about the credibility of the tenant. If the tenant defaults, the bond pays the landlord the amount of the loss up to the limit of the indemnity under the bond. After that, it proceeds to collect the same from the defaulting tenant.