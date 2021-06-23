Here’s conclusive evidence that it makes no financial sense to invest in a house

Given this, real estate investors have a lot of inventory on their hand, which they don’t want to rent out given the low rental yield (annual rent divided by market price), and they don’t want to sell given the fact that the prices have barely gone up over the last few years. So they are waiting for a better price. Over the past five years, the average return per year has been around 5.3% at the all-India level. This barely even meets the rate of inflation.