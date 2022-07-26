Here’s how maintaining multiple bank accounts exacts a high price5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:35 PM IST
- Banks will levy a monthly penalty of 1.5-6% if the average monthly balance in savings accounts is not maintained
One of the reasons why people often open a new bank account is a change of job. A Delhi-based marketing professional, for instance, now has four bank accounts, three of which were opened when he changed jobs. “Each time, the employers would force me to open a salary account with a bank they had a tie-up with. I tried resisting that at my current company, but was informed by my colleagues that my salary would be withheld if I didn’t comply," said the 31-year-old who did not wish to be named.