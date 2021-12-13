This is how TDS erodes your fixed deposit maturity amount

When TDS is applicable, the money to that extent loses the benefit of compounding. For example, take an investment of ₹10 lakh in a five-year cumulative FD with a bank at 6% per annum interest on an annual compounding basis. The TDS amount of ₹6,000 ( ₹10 lakh x 6% interest x 10% TDS) in the first year loses the benefit of compounding for the remaining tenure of four years. Similar will be the case for TDS in each of the following years. This will lower the expected maturity amount from the FD.