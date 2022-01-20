Here’s how the new CBDT circular has impacted Ulip taxation benefits

This amendment is applicable prospectively, i.e. for policies issued after 1 February 2021. When the exemption stands withdrawn, tax will be payable on the capital gains i.e. difference between sum received (including withdrawals and bonus) and total premium paid. Also, if premium is payable for more than one Ulip, issued on or after 1 February 2021, the exemption of sum received under Section 10 (10D) shall be available only with respect to such policies where the aggregate premium does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh for any of the previous years during the term of any of those policies.