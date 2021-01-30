Here's how to avail instant interest-free loan up to 10,000

Speaking on the tie-up, Mr. Marko Carevic, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Home Credit India said; “At Home Credit, our goal is to empower our customers by offering credit facilities that are seamlessly integrated with their purchase journeys. Built on customer-centricity, we believe that our partnership with MobiKwik is a significant step towards taking customer engagement and experience to a new level. With MobiKwik’s robust ecosystem, and capability to keep customers engaged with its large merchant network, we hope to create many more unique and customized products to address unmet financial needs of millions of customers in India."