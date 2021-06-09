Here’s how to protect debt returns as inflation worries spike

“We need to keep in mind that we have been through a phase where interest rates have continued to be very low and that too for a very long time. At the same time, a lot of liquidity was pushed across the globe. Only some corrective measures are expected now. However, when inflation goes up, it adds to your equity returns. It is much better for investors to continue with their current allocation," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.